Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $518.59 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

