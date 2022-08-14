Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 97,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.