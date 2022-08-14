LCMS Achieves Market Cap of $13,434.47 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded 125% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 200% against the U.S. dollar. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a market cap of $13,434.47 and $744.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.

Buying and Selling LCMS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCMS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCMS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

