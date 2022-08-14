Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

LPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

LPTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 1,194,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

