LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

