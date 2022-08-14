Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.
Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. Legrand has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
