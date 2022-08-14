Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. Legrand has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

