Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.27-$6.33 EPS.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE LSI traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $135.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

