LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $25,982.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064678 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,737,286 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

