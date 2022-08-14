Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

