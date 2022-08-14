Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Cap of $703,066.56

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

