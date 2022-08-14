Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,570 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 6,653,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,755. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

