Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.61 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.