Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 9,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 60,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,635. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.