MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

