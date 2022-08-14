MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

UNP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.95. 2,186,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average of $234.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

