MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $70,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,726,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,340. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.34.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
