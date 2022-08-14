MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,825 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

