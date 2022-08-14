MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 162,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 39.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 47,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,789. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

