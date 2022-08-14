Maker Price Tops $1,018.39 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Maker coin can now be bought for $1,018.39 or 0.04202602 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $995.61 million and $192.56 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

