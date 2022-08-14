MakiSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,770.38 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $226,770.38 and approximately $36,171.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013962 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
