MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $21.62 million and $244,535.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

