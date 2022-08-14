Mark Ruport Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,925.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sigma Labs Price Performance

Shares of SASI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.