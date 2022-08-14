Mark Ruport Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,925.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sigma Labs Price Performance
Shares of SASI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.
Sigma Labs Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Labs (SASI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.