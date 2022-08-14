Mary Beth Laughton Sells 6,387 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GAP Stock Performance
NYSE:GPS opened at $10.64 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.
GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GAP
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
