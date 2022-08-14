Mary Beth Laughton Sells 6,387 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $10.64 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

