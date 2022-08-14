Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 336,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.2 %

About Matrix Service

MTRX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

