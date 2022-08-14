Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Matterport Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

