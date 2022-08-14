MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 4.5% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $26,969.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,233.26 or 0.99807056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00228413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00140754 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00259877 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.