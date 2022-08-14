Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CFO Acquires $14,500.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) CFO Todd M. Butz acquired 2,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,794.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Featured Articles

