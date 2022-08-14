Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 49,152 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

