Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock worth $85,107,194. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

