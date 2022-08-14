Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
MHUA opened at $3.80 on Friday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
