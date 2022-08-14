Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

MHUA opened at $3.80 on Friday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

