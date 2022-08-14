MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,642,000 after buying an additional 328,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

