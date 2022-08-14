MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,157. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

