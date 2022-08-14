Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

