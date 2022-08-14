MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.60 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00009239 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and $175.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00230713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00483232 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,856,791 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

