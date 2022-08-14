Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,767,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 372,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $89,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.