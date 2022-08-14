Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,541 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $99,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $133.00 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

