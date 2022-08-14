Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 10.1 %

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 5,749,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.