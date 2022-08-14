Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NYSE:MCW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 5,749,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

