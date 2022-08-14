MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MISUMI Group Price Performance
MSSMY stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is 11.72. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.57 and a fifty-two week high of 23.23.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MISUMI Group (MSSMY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.