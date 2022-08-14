MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

MSSMY stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is 11.72. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.57 and a fifty-two week high of 23.23.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

