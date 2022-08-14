Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 2,322,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

