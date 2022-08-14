Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,430.0 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $21.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
