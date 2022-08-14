Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,430.0 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $21.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

