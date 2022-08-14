MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $8.07. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 35,020 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

