Mizuho Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $65.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

OKE opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

