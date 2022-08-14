Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.