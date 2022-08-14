Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $42,373.04 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

