Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Modiv Stock Performance

Shares of MDV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. 16,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08. Modiv has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $89.99.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Modiv Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

