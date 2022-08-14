Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $159.85. 7,244,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.