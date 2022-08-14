Morgan Stanley Cuts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $23.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.