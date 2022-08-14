Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 247,620 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247,620 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 4,308,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,614. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

