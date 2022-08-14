Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 116 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,259.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,042.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

